Arrest made in international fraudulent aircraft engine parts investigation

An individual has been arrested in connection with the discovery of counterfeit aircraft parts worldwide and a new criminal investigation into fraud has been launched. The Serious Fraud Office raided the home of AOG Technics founder and director on Dec. 6, arresting him and announcing a large-scale investigation into the company’s fraudulent activities.SFO investigators, with officers from the National Crime Agency, seized material from a site in the area and one individual was being questioned.

The SFO is working closely with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and other regulators to examine whatever information is found to advance the criminal investigation into suspected fraud at AOG and determine the grounds, if any, for prosecution. Business Insider reported that the person in custody is AOG founder and director, Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala.

READ MORE