THE HILL:

Federal authorities have arrested a man in Florida in connection with the series of suspected explosive packages mailed to prominent Democrats this week.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesperson with the Justice Department, confirmed on Twitter that one person is in custody.

CNN first reported that law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest on Friday morning.

Two more suspicious packages were found Friday, one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) in Florida and another discovered in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Potential pipe bombs and suspicious packages were sent to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and the CNN offices in New York this week.