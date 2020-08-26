The New York Post:

Arnold Spielberg, the father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, died on Tuesday, Variety has learned. He was 103.

Steven Spielberg was with his father on the night of his passing, telling him “You are our hearth. You are our home.” He also said of his father, who was an electrical engineer at General Electric for a time, “When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that.’”

In addition to Steven, he had three daughters, Anne, Nancy and Sue. In a joint statement, Spielberg’s children said their father taught them to “love to research, expand their mind, keep their feet on the ground, but reach for the stars [and] look up.”

“Thank you for my life. I love you, Dad, Daddy, Daddelah. And then so then, and then so then, what happens next…” they told him.

