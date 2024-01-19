Army Vet Gets Court Date for Jan. 6 Role After 3 Years

A Special Forces veteran accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — and in custody for more than three years — will reportedly have his day in court in May.

Jeffrey McKellop, 58 — a decorated Army vet who retired in 2010 after 20 years, including nine with Special Forces — was among 1,265 people charged in the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, the Fayetteville Observer first reported.

The Military Times reposted the report Thursday.

Facing multiple charges — including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon — McKellop has rejected eight lawyers over the years and been required to undergo a psychological evaluation after a 2023 court order that cited findings he was “mentally incompetent,” the outlet reported.

Court records showed McKellop was transferred to Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 28, 2023, to undergo a competency evaluation. The results weren’t available, the outlet reported, but an Aug. 21 order laid out a schedule for trial preparations.

The former soldier is accused of entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, with flagpoles, a helmet, tactical vest, protective eyewear and gas mask, and remaining in the area 90 minutes after police told the crowd to leave.

