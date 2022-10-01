Army secretly allows shooting dogs, cats for research 

It’s not just curiosity killing the cat anymore — it could be the Army.

The Army Medical Research and Development Command has quietly allowed shooting cats and dogs for wound experiments despite a 1983 Defense Department ban on the practice, according to a policy update obtained by The Post.

While the change was made as early as 2020, it’s being publicized for the first time after the Army command turned aside a bid by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to find out how many such experiments had been conducted since the switch.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts