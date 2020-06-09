The Washington Times

The Secretary of the Army is willing to talk about whether posts named after Confederate generals like Braxton Bragg or John Bell Hood should be renamed. An Army official on Monday confirmed that Secretary Ryan McCarthy would support a bipartisan discussion on the subject involving all stakeholders. Several Army posts, primarily in the South, are named after generals or other officials who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. They include Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Lee, Virginia, and others.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES