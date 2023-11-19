Army Scrambling to Get Back Soldiers It Kicked Out over Biden’s Military Vaccine Mandate

The Army now appears to be trying to bring back into service soldiers it kicked out over the Biden administration’s policy to remove servicemembers who rejected the coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to a letter from the Army several former soldiers posted online.

The letter, addressed to “Former Service Member,” states that there is new Army guidance that would correct military records of those kicked out, which would enable those who were removed and had their DD-214s marked with a certain code barring them from reentering service to be able to return.

The letter instructed former soldiers on how they could get their records corrected, then added:

Individuals who desire to apply to return to service should contact their local Army, US Army Reserve (USAR) or Army National Guard (ARNG) recruiter for more information. Individuals may locate an Army recruiter by visiting https://www.goarmy.com, a USAR recruiter by visiting https://www.goarmyreserve.com or an ARNG recruiter by visiting https://nationalguard.com/get-started

