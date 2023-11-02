Army Reservists feared Maine shooter Robert Card would commit mass murder and even warned cops: ‘Change the code to the gate and be armed…he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting’

Newly-released text messages reveal the extent to which Maine cops were warned about mass shooter Robert Card by his fellow servicemembers in the Army Reserves, who reported their fears six weeks before the attack that killed 18 people. In September, Army Reservists were so concerned that Card, 40, was about to kill that they told each other to ‘change the passcode’ to the entrance gate of their base in Saco, and warned each other to be armed in his presence.

‘Change the passcode to the unit gate and be armed if Sergeant First Class Card does arrive. Please. I believe he’s messed up in the head. ‘And threaten the unit other and other places. I love [him] to death but I do not know how to help him and he refuses to get help. I’m afraid he’s going to f**k up his life from hearing things he thinks he’s heard,’ one text by a Sergeant Hodgson reads.

