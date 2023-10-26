Army reservist Robert Card may have made getaway on jet ski

Savage Premium Subscription

The bowling alley killer who shot at least 18 people dead in Maine could have made his getaway on a jet ski, police believe.Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, is suspected of being responsible for the massacre at a bowling alley and pool hall in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, inuring 13 and killing at least 18 people – the deadliest mass shooting of the year.Armored tanks and SWAT teams scoured a waterway entry to the Androscoggin River in the early hours of Thursday morning after Card’s empty white Subaru Outback was found abandoned at a boat dock in Miller Park.

Marine records seen by DailyMail.com show that Card registered a 2019 Sea Doo jet ski in his name in June, sparking fears that he could have used the watercraft to flee investigators after opening fire.Maine State Police aircraft searched over a small area of the river in the early hours Thursday in a bid to find Card, who authorities say suffered from mental health issues.They said a blue Chevy Suburban with a Maine registration plate 6625ZD believed to be carrying Card crossed into Massachusetts on the I-93 at 8:01 Thursday morning.

READ MORE

You may like these posts