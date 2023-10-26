Army reservist Robert Card may have made getaway on jet ski

The bowling alley killer who shot at least 18 people dead in Maine could have made his getaway on a jet ski, police believe.Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, is suspected of being responsible for the massacre at a bowling alley and pool hall in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, inuring 13 and killing at least 18 people – the deadliest mass shooting of the year.Armored tanks and SWAT teams scoured a waterway entry to the Androscoggin River in the early hours of Thursday morning after Card’s empty white Subaru Outback was found abandoned at a boat dock in Miller Park.

Marine records seen by DailyMail.com show that Card registered a 2019 Sea Doo jet ski in his name in June, sparking fears that he could have used the watercraft to flee investigators after opening fire.Maine State Police aircraft searched over a small area of the river in the early hours Thursday in a bid to find Card, who authorities say suffered from mental health issues.They said a blue Chevy Suburban with a Maine registration plate 6625ZD believed to be carrying Card crossed into Massachusetts on the I-93 at 8:01 Thursday morning.

