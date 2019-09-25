NEW YORK POST:

In an effort to save dwindling space, the Army is proposing new rules to limit who can be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Under the current rules, the cemetery would run out of space by the mid-2050s, the Army says. The proposed restrictions would preserve the cemetery’s lifespan for another 150 years.

“Arlington National Cemetery is a national shrine for all Americans, but especially those who have served our great nation,” Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a statement. “We must ensure it can honor those we have lost for many years to come.”

Under the proposals, veterans who retired from active duty and were eligible for retirement pay would no longer be automatically eligible for in-ground burial. They would be eligible, though, for above-ground “inurnment” of cremated remains.

Those who were killed in action or received awards such as the Purple Heart or Silver Star could still receive an in-ground burial. US presidents and vice presidents also would retain eligibility.