The Army is investigating a tweet alleging that two soldiers who work at the top levels of the Army’s headquarters at the Pentagon have engaged in an inappropriate relationship. We are aware of the tweet and are looking into it,” said Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith in a statement on Wednesday. The tweet alleges that Army Sgt. First Class William Reiner, who is an enlisted public affairs adviser to the top enlisted leader of the Army and Virginia National Guard 1st Lt. Kait Abbott, who is a junior officer serving at the Army’s headquarters on sexual assault policy, engaged in an inappropriate extramarital relationship. Both are prolific users of social media, often interacting with senior military leaders, with a history of criticizing other soldiers’ behavior on social media. Now, they are under scrutiny themselves. A relationship between any military officer and enlisted service member is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice’s Article 134. It is also not allowed under Army Regulation 600-20. Extramarital relationships are also a violation of the UCMJ. The allegation arose on Twitter just weeks ago when a fellow enlisted soldier, Army Spc. Sheyla Scholl, posted a screenshot of a text message she purportedly received from Abbott discussing an inappropriate relationship with Reiner. Scholl tweeted, “I’m many things but one of them is not a liar and I also don’t need an alt because I will one thousand percent call you out with my chest. I am done. My mental health is not your pejorative,” and a screenshot of the text message.

