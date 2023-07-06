Diversity is our strength. Except, apparently, the more diversity the military seeks, the less strength it requires. That seems to be the lesson of the Army’s physical fitness standards, which do not apply to people who are getting “gender-affirming” care. One of the shibboleths of the Left is the claim that increasing the acceptance of “gender-diverse” individuals into the military merely extends the same opportunities to transgender folks as those afforded to people who identify with their natal sex (man, finding the right words is impossible when discussing these issues!). Combine this idea with the claim that “diversity is our strength,” and you are led to believe that the military will be improved by expanding opportunities to transgender applicants.

