NY1:

A large armored personnel carrier operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rumbled into a Queens neighborhood Wednesday morning, alarming local residents. A NY1 viewer took the photo, seen above, on Forest Ave near Norman Street in Ridgewood. A federal source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the military-style vehicle, known as a BearCat, was being used by a Homeland Security Special Response Team to arrest a criminal suspect.

The source said the “target has been taken into custody.” The source repeatedly declined to comment on why the individual was apprehended but said the investigation did not involve an immigration issue. On Thursday, City Hall spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie said, “This was a federal criminal investigation into a firearms suspect, not immigration enforcement. About 50 guns, including a machine gun, gun parts and ammunition were seized.

We refer any further questions to the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Prosecutors.” The presence of agents wearing Immigration and Customs Enforcement jackets had triggered concern in the neighborhood that it was an immigration raid.