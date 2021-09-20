They’re taking their favorite weapons out on the water.

More than two dozen Taliban fighters, armed with rocket launchers and assault rifles, were seen riding in colorful, swan-themed pedal boats at Band-e Amir National Park in the eastern Bamiyan province of Afghanistan Saturday.

In one of the photos shared to Twitter by reporter Jake Hanrahan, a Taliban fighter appears to be aiming a rocket-powered grenade.

The deep blue lakes in the heart of the country had been considered a relative safe haven before the militant group’s takeover last month.

“This park serves as an icon for the identity of the Afghan people for essentially a beacon of stability for three decades of chaos that they went through,” Alex Dehgan, formerly with the Wildlife Conservation Society, told CNN in 2019.

James Willcox, founder of UK-based tour company Untamed Borders, said that it had once been safe enough to bring visiting groups.

