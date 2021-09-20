Armed Taliban fighters seen riding pedal boats on lake in Afghanistan

They’re taking their favorite weapons out on the water.

More than two dozen Taliban fighters, armed with rocket launchers and assault rifles, were seen riding in colorful, swan-themed pedal boats at Band-e Amir National Park in the eastern Bamiyan province of Afghanistan Saturday.

In one of the photos shared to Twitter by reporter Jake Hanrahan, a Taliban fighter appears to be aiming a rocket-powered grenade.

The deep blue lakes in the heart of the country had been considered a relative safe haven before the militant group’s takeover last month.

“This park serves as an icon for the identity of the Afghan people for essentially a beacon of stability for three decades of chaos that they went through,” Alex Dehgan, formerly with the Wildlife Conservation Society, told CNN in 2019.

 James Willcox, founder of UK-based tour company Untamed Borders, said that it had once been safe enough to bring visiting groups.

