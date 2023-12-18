Armed store clerk who scared off sledgehammer-wielding suspects says he’s had ‘enough’ of escalating crime

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A Bay Area store owner spoke out to Fox News after successfully repelling a band of would-be thieves armed with sledgehammers who rushed into his store and made a beeline for his glass cases of valuables.

Albert Marcu of the Estates Consignment shop in Contra Costa County said “enough is enough” as it pertains to the roiling criminality gripping California, particularly San Francisco.

Surveillance video showed a woman leaving the store and holding the door as the masked bandits rushed in. As they approached the rear counters, Marcu could be seen backing into a corner and pulling out a .38 revolver – which caused the group to stop in their tracks and turn to flee.

