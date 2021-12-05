BREITBART:

An armed robbery took place overnight Friday into Saturday at a holiday party in a private home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles — the latest robbery in a city that his shuddering from a wave of violent crime in recent weeks.

A man posted on the Nextdoor app:

Had a holiday party last night on upper Rimmer. 2 guys entered my home and held 2 of my guests at gunpoint and stole their jewelry and phones. Fortunately no one was hurt. Police report was filed. Supposedly they were driving a grey sedan with one tail light out. Be aware and be safe.

A tweet by a private security company confirmed the armed robbery:

Police Activity #PacificPalisades 1200 Block of Rimmer. Confirmed armed robbery at the residence. Suspects fled in silver sedan towards Sunset. LAPD and Palisades Patrol on scene. Expires: 1AM. 203 — Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 4, 2021

