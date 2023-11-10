Armed Philadelphia teens terrorize neighborhood pizza shop employees and steal $3,000 – before going on to abduct 22-year-old man waiting for a bus

A mob of teens armed with guns and garden tools terrorized a pizza shop in Philadelphia and then abducted a 22-year-old man from a nearby bus stop.

Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a group of four men in their late teens or early twenties who have been wreaking havoc in the city.

The group of boys robbed a pizza place and then abducted a man to steal his money and belongings all in one night.

Armed with weapons, the hooligans were caught on CCTV entering the pizza shop – Bally’s Pizza – at 12:26 am on October 9 as an employee was closing up.

Before entering the pizza place on Mascher Street in the city’s Olney section – they had pulled up in a white SUV to where one employee was loading his pick up truck in front of the restaurant.

