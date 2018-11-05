Armed man helps subdue suspect in deadly stabbing in Seattle

A Good Samaritan with a concealed carry permit is being credited with helping to subdue a man involved in a deadly stabbing on Friday at a busy tourist spot in Seattle. Scott Brown was working at one of the food stands in the Armory, the food-court area in the Seattle Center, when the stabbing took place. “I saw a girl on the ground laying on someone’s lap, people rushing over,” he told Q13 News. “My focus was going outside.” Brown, who has a concealed carry permit, chased after suspect David Lee Morris as he fled the area. “I saw the knife in his right hand, so I ran after him. I kept getting him to try and put down the knife,” he told Q13 News. “We kept walking backwards and backwards and backwards.” In a video shot by a witness, Brown can be seen confronting Morris. Brown said he never wanted to shoot somebody, but to just keep Morris from getting away.

