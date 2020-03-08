New York Post:

Two guys cleaned up big at Aqueduct Saturday night — robbing the Queens racetrack at gunpoint and making off with as much as a quarter-million dollars.

A police spokeswoman told The Post that the two robbers wore surgical masks and that the robbery occurred at the racetrack, not at the adjacent Resorts World Casino, which was open at the time.

An employee at Aqueduct says a weekend heist was an inside job, telling The Post that the robbers knew exactly where to be to pull off their $250k racetrack robbery.

After leaving the counting room, the guards cross a catwalk, then walk to an elevator that leads to the vault, the employee said, and that’s exactly where the crooks made their move.

“It’s a joke! They waited for them upstairs on the catwalk. It happened on the catwalk! They knew when they were bringing down the money and [that the guards escorting the money] didn’t have no guns. The guards in the vault area and the office, they have guns. But the guard escorting the money ain’t got no gun,” the employee said.

Read more at The New York Post