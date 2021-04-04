The Gateway Pundit:

The Big Media is quick to label the events that occurred in Washington D.C. on January 6th as an armed insurrection, when it was not. But when BLM members bring AK 47’s to the Georgia Capitol, there’s no mention of guns.

The Big Media reported for months that the Capitol protests in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, included armed protesters but to date, there is no evidence of anyone being armed besides the Capitol Police there that day:

However, on March 25, a Georgia politician was arrested and taken out of a press conference where the Georgia Governor was announcing Georgia’s new law protecting voter integrity in the state. The Democrat was not to be deterred. A couple of days later, she reappeared at the Georgia Capitol but this time she brought along armed friends. For some reason, the media never reported that her friends were armed at the Georgia Capitol.

PJMedia reported:

Georgia State Representative Park Cannon returned to the State Capitol on Monday following an arrest on May 25, 2021, for making a scene banging on the door to the office where Governor Brian Kemp was signing the election security bill. How that works out is of little interest to me personally. She is not my state representative and legislators who pull stunts to make themselves the story rather than their accomplishments annoy me. She claimed that she should be able to watch Kemp sign the bill along with the activists who accompanied her. Cannon could have done that by pulling out her phone and watching on YouTube. She claimed she was arrested for fighting voter suppression when she was actually arrested for refusing to follow the police’s instructions and stomping on one officer’s foot repeatedly. That’s conduct unbecoming her position, in my humble opinion.

