Police in Portland spent this past week clearing out a vacant shopping center in the city’s deserted downtown in what was described as a scene from the dystopian HBO show The Last of Us.

The building had been turned into an open-air drug market.

Dozens of local police moved in on the vacant retail development Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. by blocking the surrounding area and stretching out crime scene tape well down the block.

An officer said that while they didn’t find squatters, there had been people holing up in there in the days before. Police have been running round-the-clock patrols at the building since last Friday.

The city’s Central Bike Squad showed officers using battering rams to break down doors and access locked rooms in the building, which city officials called ‘in crisis mode.’

