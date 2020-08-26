CBS LOCAL – Wisconsin:

Armed Group Hoping To Protect Buildings On The Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha

Unrest continued for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, peaceful protesters began circling at Civic Center Park near the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday evening. As the sun dipped away, the city’s 8 p.m. curfew kicked in for a declared state of emergency.

By the 10 p.m. hour, police cleared the park. Tear gas was deployed again.

A fence has been mounted guarding the courthouse. Officers with shields were originally behind the fence, but they drove armored vehicles out to disperse the crowd and officers systematically followed the armored vehicle to push the crowd back, deploying pepper spray and flash grenade-type devices.

The area near the courthouse has been a flashpoint for clashes between police and protesters in nights past. But on Tuesday night, the park brought out a mix of people including a group of armed Kenoshans going by the name “Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property.”

Protesters exchanged words with the armed group as they vowed to protect the city from continued looting and burning. Heavily-armed former Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson was amongst the crowd.

“Last night, I saw law enforcement outnumbered by thug looting scumbags who were burning down buildings,” Mathewson said.

“I will stand in the way,” added Kevin Hladilek. “I will try and reason with them as much as I could possibly do.”

A protester yelled at the armed people, “That’s why you are out here now, because you want revenge for buildings.”

The Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings of Bradford Community Church added, “I question that gentleman showing up in military fatigues and sidearms at a peaceful protest.”

