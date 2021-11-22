Breitbart:

A group of people armed with pistols and semi-automatic rifles joined a socialist group’s march in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The protesters called for “justice” after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges on Friday.

A group of about 50 protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Sunday to march against what they called an injustice in the decision by a jury to find Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The group gathered around the banner of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Joining the group was four armed individuals who said they were from Chicago. The group appeared to have crossed state lines to march with two semi-automatic rifles, and multiple handguns.

One of the armed protesters, Eric Jordan, came to the rally with his 16-year-old daughter, Jade. Both came to the protest armed with semi-automatic rifles. Eric also openly carried a pistol.

Eric Jordan told Breitbart News he came to provide security for the planned march in Kenosha. When asked if he expected resistance, Jordan responded saying, “Just be careful, we need everyone to get home safe.” He also indicated he is a veteran.

His daughter, Jade, expressed disappointment in the not-guilty verdict handed to Rittenhouse on Friday.

I was disappointed at the very least,” Jade said. “That means he can still legally be able to get a gun.”

