New York Post:

A small Black Lives Matter rally in an Ohio village was overwhelmed by hundreds of armed bikers, disturbing video shows.

“Take the black lives s–t and shove it up your ass!” one of the most vocal rifle-carrying counter-protesters screamed at the group in Bethel on Sunday, calling them “f—–g retarded” and “f—–g terrorists,” video shows.

Expecting just 25 to show, the Black Lives rally ended up getting 80 people — but was totally overwhelmed by up to 800 counter-protesters, with at least 250 motorbikes parked nearby, village officials said.

Many were seen armed with rifles and bats in the village of just 2,800 — with just six cops on duty.

It turned ugly when the group focused on one of the protesters, Nicholas Reardon, throwing him to the ground and then marching him away to chants of “USA! USA!”

