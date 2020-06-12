DISRN:

Checking IDs? Why, that’s racist!

The six-square-block area of downtown Seattle which police have abandoned and which has been taken over by far-left activists is being patrolled by people with guns who are checking identification of anyone wishing to enter the area, police said Wednesday, adding that the protesters are also extorting individuals and businesses by demanding a fee to be allowed to operate in the area.

“We have been hearing from community members that they have been subjected to barricades set up by the protesters, with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints into the neighborhood,” Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette told reporters on Wednesday.

“While they have a constitutionally protected right to bear arms, and while Washington is an open carry state, there is no legal right for those arms to be used to intimidate community members,” she added.

Antifa activists created a six-block barricade in Capitol Hill and declared themselves independent from the City of Seattle. In this "autonomous zone," cars are banned and armed guards stand watch at the barricades.



Continues…. pic.twitter.com/lUHzlMEsiJ — AMERICAN CITIZEN (@GodFamilyJesus) June 10, 2020

More at DISRN