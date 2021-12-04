A Tarrant County jury on Friday convicted an Arlington man of murder for strangling his wife in their apartment in 2019 just days after she arrived in Texas. Hours later, jurors sentenced 39-year-old Tareq Alkayyali to 23 years for the murder of his wife, who had asked for a divorce a day after their wedding in 2018, prosecutors told the jury. Alkayyali was found guilty of murder Friday morning in Criminal District Court No. 396 in Fort Worth.

The jury had the options of finding Alkayyali not guilty or guilty of murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide in the killing of 23-year-old Wasam Moussa of Amman, Jordan, in May 2019. Assistant Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Allenna Bangs and Madeline Jones told the jury how Moussa was reluctant to marry Alkayyali in their home country of Jordan.

