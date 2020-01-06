Arlington Cemetery Implements 100% ID Checks Amid Iran Fears

Military.com:

Arlington National Cemetery is tightening its security protocols and warning visitors to report suspicious activity in the wake of a U.S. strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force.

In a series of tweets Friday afternoon, Arlington staff announced that the cemetery, located by the Pentagon and across the Potomac from Washington, D.C., is implementing 100% identification checks at all entrances.

“Effective immediately, all visitors 16 years and older (pedestrians, drivers and passengers) must present a valid state or government issued photo identification upon entering the cemetery,” cemetery staff said in tweets. “Visitors include all funeral attendees, tourists, and personnel on official business.”

