Arkansas ‘squatter bishop’ is refusing to leave historic church where he’s been holed up for FOUR YEARS

An Arkansas bishop has been branded a squatter after refusing to leave a historic church for four years because the owners jacked up the rent.Bishop Earnest Smith has been preaching in a chapel that has served the community of Crossett for over 100 years since 2019.In that year, the leaders of what was known as Allen Temple CME were forced to close the church while they waited for a new minister.

They claim Smith – who at the time was preaching out of his home – asked the leaders if he could rent the building.The trustees from the old congregation say Smith refused to give it up, changed the locks and failed the new rent of $400 per year.

