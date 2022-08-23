A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker’s head into the floor, authorities said Monday.

The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station store on 3151 East Broadway Road in Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A woman wearing a cheetah-print hoodie and a face mask walked into the gas station and hit the worker across her face with a brick before demanding the code for the cash register, police said.

Video shows the worker falling to the ground after getting hit. The suspect is seen taking the employee by the head and slamming it into the floor multiple times.

The suspect later walks out of the store with another woman who is carrying an armful of items, according to the video.

