The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday against allowing a ballot initiative that would overturn new voter integrity laws in the state.

In a unanimous ruling, the court found that there were not enough valid signatures on a petition submitted to place an initiative on the ballot that would overturn recently passed election reform laws, according to Breitbart.

The initiative, financed in part by billionaire George Soros, fell 1,458 short of the required 237,645 signatures to place it on the November ballot, the report said.

According to Ballotpedia, the Arizonans For Free and Fair Elections initially submitted 475,290 signatures. Maricopa County Judge Joseph Mikitish disqualified 75,000 of those Aug. 19 after reviewing challenges, but eventually allowed the measure to move forward and be placed on the ballot.

Mikitish, however, reversed on Aug. 26 after the State Supreme Court asked him to explain his rationale behind the disqualified signatures.

The higher court then affirmed the reversal and the ballot initiative died, according to the report.

