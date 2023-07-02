Arizona Republican Kari Lake teased a possible run for U.S. Senate while appearing on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Fourth of July Special, where she also spoke about her new book Unafraid: Just Getting Started.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Lake, last year’s Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, if she was considering another bid for office in the Grand Canyon State. Lake, who had the backing of the MAGA coalition and is challenging her razor-thin election loss, said she is thinking of another run, though she emphasized she has not given up her legal battle.

“Politics is gross. It’s a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again,” Lake said. “I want everyone out there to know we have filed a notice of appeal on our case. We’re not giving up on securing our elections and reforming our elections, and we’re going to work through the court system.”

“I may run for Senate, I’m considering that,” she added. “It’s something I may have to do because we can’t have people who don’t care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, DC. Got a lot of options on the table. I’m taking a look at all of them, and I’ll be making some decisions here in the coming months.”

Notably, Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has announced a bid for the U.S. Senate and would be a primary opponent of Lake if she runs. Moreover, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has launched a campaign for the Democrat nomination as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) defected from the Democrat Party last year to become an independent. Sinema is reportedly plotting a bid as well, setting up the prospects for a three-way showdown.

