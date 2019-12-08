Fox News

A man in Arizona was arrested after attempting to take a woman’s wheelchair while she was riding the city’s light rail last month before heroic passengers on board came to her rescue. The Phoenix Police Department said the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 29, around 3:40 p.m. at the light rail stop on 12th and Jefferson Streets. “Despite his reindeer slippers, this criminal was NOT spreading holiday cheer,” police said. Officials said as the train pulled into the station, 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt grabbed the woman’s chair as she tried to hold on before being eventually dumped onto the floor. Surveillance footage from the train showed the moment that Shurbutt forces the woman out of her chair and onto the floor. “Difficult video to watch as criminal tries to steal a wheelchair right out from under a woman, but hero passengers on the light rail came to her rescue,” police said.

