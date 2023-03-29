Arizona Governor’s press sec tweets meme about SHOOTING transphobes after trans killer massacred six

The press secretary for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs shared an image of an armed woman in a tweet blasting transphobes just hours after a transgender shooter gunned down six in a Christian school.

Josselyn Berry uploaded a gif of a woman holding two handguns on Monday evening alongside the caption ‘Us when we see transphobes.’

It came less than 12 hours after Nashville resident Audrey Hale, 28, – who had recently adopted the name Aiden used he/him pronouns – killed three children and three adults in a mass shooting at the Covenant School Monday.

Republicans have now called for Berry’s firing following the distasteful tweet prompting her to turn her Twitter profile private.

Berry – who has only worked for Hobbs since January – shared a shot of actress Gena Rowlands in the 1980 movie ‘Gloria.’

