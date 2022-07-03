Democrats in Pima County, Arizona, scrubbed a social media post advertising an event called “Fuck the Fourth” after taking heat for the move.

The event that was to be hosted by the Tucson Women’s March was advertised by the Pima County Democratic Party, Fox News reported Friday.

Juan Ciscomani, a Republican running for the United States Congress, shared a screenshot of the party’s tweet, writing, “THIS is who is supporting our opponents.”

“These are the crowds they run in. THIS is what we are up against. I love this country and THIS is why we need to win in November,” he continued:

Social media users were quick to reply, one person commenting, “This is so sad. Pima County Democrats should be ashamed. I say, God bless America and bless the patriots who have fought and died to keep us free.”

Another person called it “Disturbing.”

Meanwhile, conservative activist Scott Presler said, “Thank you for bringing more Arizonans to the Republican Party”

