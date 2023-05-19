The owner of a construction company in Arizona faces an assault charge after a video posted on TikTok showed him slapping a female worker across the face while yelling profanities at her for scratching a cabinet.

Brent Hospelhorn, 46, was identified by Phoenix police as the supervisor who was filmed belligerently yelling at the soft-spoken woman and other workers on the job site in North Phoenix on Tuesday.

His victim has not been named, with the clip uploaded to a female colleague’s TikTok account, from where it has been widely-shared.

Hospelhorn was taken into custody, cited and released, which enraged social media users who demanded to know why he wasn’t in jail, as they accused police of a lack of action.

Police on Wednesday released a statement that social media users were spreading an ‘inaccurate narrative’ and that the claims of a ‘lack of action’ on their part were false. While Hospelhorn was not booked in a jail, police said the man is being ‘recommended for charges.’

