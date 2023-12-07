Arizona Border Surge Results in Mass Migrant Releases into United States by Biden Admin

TUCSON, Arizona — Breitbart Texas observed a constant stream of fully loaded buses carrying migrants from a Border Patrol processing facility to the Casa Alitas Migrant Welcome Center in Tucson. As each bus carrying migrants released by the Border Patrol arrived at the center on Wednesday, a simultaneous flow of buses, taxis, and travel vans shuttled newly released migrants to other destinations farther inland — some destined for the Tucson International Airport to begin their journey to cities across the nation.

According to a source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, the latest border surge places the Tucson Border Patrol Sector atop the list of those along the southwest border for migrant apprehensions. On Tuesday, 10,400 migrants were arrested by the Border Patrol along the southwest border. On Wednesday, the total number arrested dropped to slightly more than 8,000 bringing the two-day total to 19,000 migrant arrests nationwide.

