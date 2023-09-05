Arizona Border Sector Becomes Deadliest Crossing Point for Migrants

The Arizona desert is becoming a deathtrap for many migrants journeying into the United States. The Tucson Sector has the dubious distinction of being the deadliest in the nation for migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

As temperatures along the border in Arizona rise at daybreak, migrant groups are steadily making their way into Lukeville, Arizona. For many, their surrender to Border Patrol agents marks the end of their journey to reach the United States — for others who choose to avoid capture, the Arizona desert is becoming a deathtrap. Migrant deaths in the Tucson Border Patrol Sector this year rose by more than 167 percent compared to last year.

Migrant encounters in the sector have also risen by more than 160 percent, maintaining the ratio between those who cross and those who perish in the harsh environment. According to a source within Customs and Border Protection (CBP), during August, twenty-four deceased migrants were recovered by Border Patrol agents across the Tucson Sector. That number is up from the nine deceased migrants the agency recovered in August 2022.

READ MORE