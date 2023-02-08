An elderly Arizona border rancher faces murder charges following the shooting death of a Mexican national on the rancher’s property. The alleged shooting took place around sunset on January 30.

Police say that around 6 p.m. on January 30, George Alan Kelly, 73, shot and killed 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, a Mexican national. Kelly is now in the Santa Cruz, Arizona, jail pending a $1 million bond. He is currently charged with 1st-degree murder, the sheriff’s office stated.

In an interview with Breitbart Texas, Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said the shooting took place on the border ranch in an area that was not close to the residence. Police were called at 5:56 p.m. Sunset on January 30 in nearby Nogales, Arizona, was 5:57 p.m.

Chief Castillo said detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Mexican national. He did say that there is no evidence that Kelly knew Cuen-Butimea. Authorities identified the decedent with a Mexican voter registration card found on his person.

