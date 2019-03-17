JPOST

An IDF soldier was killed and two other Israelis were injured in two attacks outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Sunday morning. The soldier was identified as 19-year-old Sgt. Gal Kaiden from Beersheba, a combat soldier in the Artillery Corps’ 334th “Fire” brigade. Kaidan, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of St.-Sgt., will be buried Monday at 11 a.m. in the military cemetery in Beersheba. According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, at around 9:45 a.m., a Palestinian terrorist stabbed Kaidan at the Ariel junction and stole his weapon and shot him before he shot toward civilians at the junction, hitting three cars passing through. A 47-year-old male civilian, identified as Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger from the settlement of Eli was driving one of the cars that was struck by the shots fired by the Palestinian attacker and was critically injured. Ettinger has 12 children and heads Oz and Emunah Yeshiva in south Tel Aviv. “We understand he stole the third car before he fled the scene,” Manelis said, adding that the terrorist then continued toward the Gitai Avishar junction, where he carried out a drive-by shooting, injuring another soldier who was guarding a hitchhiking station.

