Ari Emanuel — long held to be the inspiration for fictional Hollywood agent Ari Gold in “Entourage” — said “I do” to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in a dizzyingly star-studded ceremony in St. Tropez on Saturday.

Details about the event have been kept tightly under wraps, but Page Six previously noted that the couple’s nuptials coincide with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded Saturday after an almost two-week run.

That way, the legions of media and entertainment luminaries who made the cut for the wedding — already presumed to be in attendance at Cannes, of course — could easily fly out of the iconic festival’s locale on the French Riviera (likely by private jet) before heading directly to the glamorous and equally iconic neighboring French Riviera resort town of St. Tropez to watch the lovebirds tie the knot.

