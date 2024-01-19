Argentinian prez Javier Milei scolds Davos elites with common sense

A wise old friend once said to me that if Christianity died out, what would come next would not be atheism but polytheism.

That is, instead of worshipping one God, people would start worshipping a whole range of gods.

I thought of that yesterday while watching a Brazilian shaman called Putanny Yawanawa performing a native spiritual ceremony onstage at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The leaders onstage all managed to keep a straight face — in fact, they looked deeply humbled and impressed — as Yawanawa did her incantations and blew her sacred breath into their faces.

All behaved as though this was a well-known and totally normal way to start a meeting about economics.

Though I would guess most would have recoiled in embarrassment if a Christian priest had offered them a Communion wafer.

But Davos today worships many gods — old and new.

As well as these native incantations, attendees in the Swiss ski resort also heard from an ancient shaman called John Kerry.

This ageless deity issued his traditional annual warning about hellfire and the end times.

