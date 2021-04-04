US News:

Argentina Says President Has Coronavirus; Doctor Calls Case ‘Mild’

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who received two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, has tested positive for Covid-19, his doctor confirmed.

Fernandez had earlier said that he was self-isolating after receiving a positive result from an antibody test. A polymerase chain reaction test, which is more definitive, had confirmed the result, according to a statement signed by Federico Saavedra, Fernandez’s long-time personal doctor and now a member of his medical staff. Fernandez is “stable, asymptomatic and with indicators within normal ranges,” Saavedra said. The president had taken a test after running a fever and suffering a headache yesterday.

Fernandez, 62, tweeted that he is “in good physical condition” and feels okay except for a slight fever, Reuters reported Saturday.

Fernandez received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.

“The diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is confirmed. The clinical picture is mild due in large part to the protective effect of the vaccine received,” said a statement issued by the president’s doctor, Federico Saavedra.

Fernandez has remained on the job since the diagnosis.

“I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits,” Fernandez added.

Argentina’s vice president is the country’s former leader, Cristina Fernandez, who is no relation to the president.

Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, issued an open statement to Alberto Fernandez, saying that Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% effective against severe coronavirus cases.

“The vaccination ensures quick recovery without severe symptoms,” it said.

Argentina has been on a lockdown of varying degrees for more than a year against the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 56,000 people in the country to date. Some 682,868 Argentines have been fully vaccinated so far, with older people and healthcare workers getting priority, the government says.

