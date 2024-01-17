Argentina’s Javier Milei Takes Selfies, Greets Fellow Travelers on Commercial Flight to Davos

Argentina’s President Javier Milei used commercial flights to reach the elite World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, spending half an hour shaking hands and taking selfies with passengers in economy class.Milei — and a small entourage including his sister and General Secretary of the Presidency Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse, and Economy Minister Luis Caputo — reportedly flew out of Argentina and made a brief stop in Frankfurt, Germany, before flying into Zurich and driving to Davos.Photos and videos of Milei peeking out of business class to greet fellow travelers began circulating online on Tuesday afternoon. The Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that Milei spent about half an hour greeting and taking photos with passengers and stopped only when told he needed to sit to prepare for landing. Milei also appeared in videos taking photos with airport staffers on the ground.

