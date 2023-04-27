If you’ve suffered from the sniffles recently despite never having allergies, you are not alone.

A growing number of Americans say they are now being struck down with seasonal allergies for the first time, doctors say.

Dr Stanley Fineman, a physician in Georgia, said the new cases were being caused by a ‘pollen storm’ — which is higher levels of pollen in the air than ever before.

Doctors in New York and California added that over the past five years they have had many more patients come in with allergies for the first time despite never having them before.

