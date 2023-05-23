A disturbing video highlighting the decline of American society is going viral showing an Instagram influencer celebrating her grandmother choosing to end her own life.

Instagram influencer makes 'positive' video about euthanasia.



'Are you excited to die?' she asks her grandmother.pic.twitter.com/vJI4SqTlBr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 22, 2023

“What are your thoughts as you move closer to the day?” she asks her grandma in the video, who had received a terminal diagnosis.

“It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel,” the grandmother replies, adding the healthcare providers assured her she can still change her mind.

She went on to explain how the fatal injections work, and that she opted to get euthanized at the hospital rather than at home.

“I came in quietly, I’d like to go out quietly,” she said.

The granddaughter asks, “Are you nervous? Are you excited? How do you feel?”

The grandma replies, “Looking forward to it. Just putting an end to being dependent, no control.”