As the Russian invasion of Ukraine moves past its third week, there are slight hopes that negotiations between the two sides may soon produce a ceasefire.

But with the shrill warmongering talk in Washington, it almost seems like the U.S. government would hate to see that happen.

Congress and the U.S. administration seem determined to drag the United States into a war with Russia over Ukraine. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., is openly calling for someone to kill the Russian president and many in the U.S. House have demanded that the administration establish a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine.

Are they insane?

A no-fly zone means you destroy anything and everything that can prevent total U.S. air dominance. That means an attack on Russian missile and air defense systems within Russia.

In other words, World War III.

We can all feel disgust at the destruction in Ukraine, but is it really necessary for us to gamble with our own nuclear annihilation?

Sadly, a large bipartisan group in Congress seems to think so.

Much of what is happening in Ukraine can be traced back to the Obama administration.

State Department officials like Victoria Nuland and U.S. Secretrary of State Antony Blinken planned and executed the overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014. This is what set us on this path to conflict, as the government put in place after the coup began demanding NATO membership.

