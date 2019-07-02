NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Logging nearly 30 miles per day, an Arctic fox has trekked from the Svalbard Islands in Norway to Inuit territory in the northern reaches of Canada, astounding scientists.

That’s 2,176 miles in 76 days, reported BBC News.

The young female had been tracked via a GPS device installed by researchers at the Polar Institute in Norway, releasing her into the wild in March 2018, BBC News said.

Twenty-one days later she had reached Greenland, BBC News said, about 940 miles from her starting point. A mere 76 days after she left Svalbard, the fox was found on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, Canada.

Her speed across the Greenland ice sheets was especially noteworthy, reported Australian news network ABC. The fox trotted 96 miles a day across that country, according to the findings, which were published in the Polar Research Journal.