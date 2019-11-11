USA TODAY:

A wintry weather pattern that brought single-digit temperatures and more than a foot of snow to parts of the Upper Midwest was rolling across a wide swath of the nation Monday, threatening to break hundreds of records and bring a deep freeze as far south as Florida.

“The coldest surge of arctic air so far this season will bring widespread record low temperatures for much of the central and eastern U.S. even down to the Gulf Coast,” said Kwan-Yin Kong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Parts of Michigan already were overwhelmed with more than a foot of snow Monday – and some areas could see more than two feet before the snow ends Tuesday, AccuWeather said. As far south as Oklahoma, freezing temperatures and freezing rain normally reserved for the middle of winter were making their debut more than two weeks before Thanksgiving.