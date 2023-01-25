Kimberle Crenshaw, the architect of Critical Race Theory, charges up $100k for speeches and garners more than $400k per year from prestigious academic positions, the Daily Mail reported.

Crenshaw, who charges up to $100k for in-person speeches, also charges up to $50k for virtual talks. The article claims that she makes at least a combined $450k from prestigious teaching positions at Columbia University and the University of California Los Angeles.

All American Speakers website describes Crenshaw as a “specialist on race and gender equality” and a “leading voice in calling for a gender-inclusive approach to racial justice interventions,” the Daily Mail noted.

But in addition to her academic positions and her speaking gigs, Crenshaw may also bring in money from her role as the executive director of the African American Policy Forum (AAPF) and from her podcast, titled “Intersectionality Matters,” which has so far published 52 episodes.

Crenshaw pioneered Critical Race Theory (CRT) which applies Marxist theories of oppression to issues of race and identity. The theory claims that America is systemically racist and that white people enjoy racial privilege.

Her 1989 paper, which was published in the University of Chicago Legal Forum and titled “Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex” outlined the ways in which alleged oppression on the basis of race and sex could compound upon one another.

