Archaeologists at the University of Bradley are using data from the Earth’s magnetic field to discover ancient European settlements buried under the North Sea.

According to a report from the university, these scientists are specifically investigating Doggerland, a stretch of land that once connected mainland Europe with the eastern coast of Great Britain. National Geographic’s website explains that, approximately 12,000 years ago, what is now ocean was a series of sloping hills, marshland, wooded valleys and swamps.

The university already has a team dedicated to studying Doggerland; their project is entitled “Europe’s Lost Frontiers.” Both the Lost Frontiers data and National Geographic agree that humans once settled Doggerland based on evaluations of tools and other artifacts embedded in the sea floor.

